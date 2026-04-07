It's Becoming Almost Impossible To Get A Mac Studio Or Mac Mini In 2026

Amid the severe global RAM shortage, Apple recently halted sales of the 512GB RAM configuration of the Mac Studio. While the company didn't explain its decision to discontinue its higher-end customization for the Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra processor, two possible explanations seemed likely: It's been harder to get RAM and/or a new model is on its way. Now, MacRumors reports that getting a Mac Studio or Mac mini in the near-term is almost impossible, with upgraded RAM versions of these products projected to take up to 4-5 months to be delivered.

While it's possible to get your hands on the base-model Mac Studio with 36GB of RAM and M4 Max chip in a somewhat reasonable time frame, it and the $599 base model Mac mini with M4 chip and 16GB of RAM are both estimated to take nearly a month to be delivered. That said, it seems Apple might be storing all the RAM it has for new products, as rumors so far indicate the company could be planning to update the Mac mini and the Mac Studio around WWDC 2026.

On top of that, with the company also recently discontinuing the Mac Pro, it needs to offer a new, "ultimate" upgrade to the Mac Studio to position it as the go-to option for high-end professionals. They were already choosing the Mac Studio, but now know that they don't have any remaining comparable alternatives within the Mac ecosystem.