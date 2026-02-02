3 Cool New Mac Products Are Coming Soon, According To Leaker
Apple reportedly has a packed 2026 schedule, as over 20 products are expected to be released this year. As of now, the company has already unveiled the second-generation AirTag, but there's more on track. In Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter on Bloomberg, he reveals that three cool new Mac products could be coming very soon, including the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models, the M5 MacBook Air, and a second-generation Studio Display.
Even though it's unclear whether Apple will hold an event to introduce these products or simply unveil them one by one during a special week, even more rumors point to an imminent release of these devices. Moreover, Apple is also expected to launch a new Mac Studio this year, the redesigned MacBook Pro with the M6 family, and perhaps a new generation of the Pro Display XDR. While these other Mac products are expected for the second half of 2026 at least, this is everything you need to know about the upcoming M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, the second-generation Studio Display, and the M5 MacBook Air.
M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models are already on the horizon
According to Mark Gurman, the more powerful MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max are expected for the macOS 26.3 release cycle. This upcoming software update is expected to be released in the next couple of weeks, which is slightly later than Apple's usual schedule for version x.3 of its operating systems. Still, the journalist believes these new models could launch anytime between February and March.
Not only that, but an imminent release is rumored because finding an M4 Pro or M4 Max MacBook Pro in online and physical stores today is difficult, indicating Apple may be shifting production toward more of the upcoming devices. New shipments suggest the existing products will only be available in late February or early March, so the new models could come soon.
For the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, Apple is not expected to change the exterior of this laptop. On the contrary, these new Macs should focus on the greater improvements of GPU and AI capabilities. With the M5 chip, Apple added Neural Accelerators for each of the GPU cores, greatly improving graphics processing and AI tasks. The M5 Pro and M5 Max options should make these gains even more impressive with more cores for CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, as well as additional RAM support.
M5 MacBook Air might be an unbeatable upgrade
While the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models should be a pass for most Mac users willing to upgrade, since a fully-redesigned laptop is expected later this year, the rule doesn't apply to the MacBook Air, as a noticeable update is only expected along with iPad Air and iPad Mini upgrades in 2028.
That said, if you're still holding onto an Intel Mac or an M1 model, the M5 MacBook Air might offer the best budget option with powerful processing. After all, M5 MacBook Pro performance is already impressive, and the MacBook Air's power isn't far off that of the base M5 model. In addition, Apple has superpowered the MacBook Air over the past few years by adding at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to the base model.
So far, Gurman only says the "M5 chip isn't far off" for this product, despite the M4 option being widely available. Historically, Apple has released the latest M-based models between March and June, so the M5 MacBook Air might come sooner rather than later. It's unclear if there might be a new color or other improvements, but experts recommend the M4 MacBook Air, and Apple heavily promoted the new Sky Blue color.
The second generation of Studio Display
Almost four years after the original Studio Display, Apple might be ready to introduce a successor. According to Gurman, just like the MacBook Pro, this product is facing a short supply online and in stores. With previous rumors suggesting a release could come in the first half of the year, Apple might soon reveal a new generation of Studio Display, as the current model won't ship before late February or early March.
Recently, Macworld discovered Apple is readying a worthy upgrade to Studio Display. It will feature a variable refresh rate of up to 120 hertz — or, as Apple calls it, ProMotion. The company is reportedly working on HDR support for Studio Display 2, which is unavailable on the original model. Another important change would be the replacement of the LCD panel with a Mini LED display, and the A19 processor replacing the A13 chip inside the monitor. It would make sense for Apple to upgrade the product's FaceTime camera and increase the brightness of the Studio Display 2, even though that's not mentioned in Macworld's report. It's also unclear why the company would add the latest A19 processor to this display, so it could mean Apple is working to add more demanding image and sound features to this product.