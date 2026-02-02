3 Cool New Mac Products Are Coming Soon, According To Leaker

According to Mark Gurman, the more powerful MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max are expected for the macOS 26.3 release cycle. This upcoming software update is expected to be released in the next couple of weeks, which is slightly later than Apple's usual schedule for version x.3 of its operating systems. Still, the journalist believes these new models could launch anytime between February and March.

Not only that, but an imminent release is rumored because finding an M4 Pro or M4 Max MacBook Pro in online and physical stores today is difficult, indicating Apple may be shifting production toward more of the upcoming devices. New shipments suggest the existing products will only be available in late February or early March, so the new models could come soon.

For the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, Apple is not expected to change the exterior of this laptop. On the contrary, these new Macs should focus on the greater improvements of GPU and AI capabilities. With the M5 chip, Apple added Neural Accelerators for each of the GPU cores, greatly improving graphics processing and AI tasks. The M5 Pro and M5 Max options should make these gains even more impressive with more cores for CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, as well as additional RAM support.