Apple's New M5 Chip Matches The Performance Of The Mac Studio's M1 Ultra

Early benchmark results reveal the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip can be as powerful as one of Apple's best processors — the M1 Ultra. The M1 Ultra was the company's first Ultra chip, introduced in 2022 with the Mac Studio. While it's only natural that base versions of chips eventually catch up with older, more powerful processors, not only was Apple able to achieve that in only three years, but it also means the company could bring the equivalent power of a $4,000 computer to one that costs just $1,599.

The M5 chip matches the M1 Ultra in multi-core performance in Geekbench benchmarks. More interestingly, this new processor is on par with the binned M3 Max chip, another powerful Apple processor. Besides that, the M5 chip has the highest single-core scores for a Mac or PC processor in the Geekbench 6 database, with a score of 4,263. Previously, the best single-core score belonged to the M4 Max chip on the 16-inch MacBook Pro — 3,914.