Apple Just Discontinued The Iconic Mac Pro - Here's Why

Apple has now discontinued the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR, seven years after introducing them at WWDC 2019 in San Jose, California. While the Pro Display XDR was replaced earlier this month by a new Studio Display XDR, Apple has just removed the Mac Pro from its stores. It's confirmed to 9to5Mac that it has no plans to offer future Mac Pro hardware.

Even though Apple didn't elaborate on why it discontinued the Mac Pro, several reasons are likely behind this decision. The computer has a high price point, lacks regular updates, and seemingly doesn't fit Apple's current lineup of Macs.

Since the Mac Pro's introduction, Apple offered few updates to this computer. It appealed to high-end customers in the pre-Apple Silicon era due to its flexibility and ecosystem compatibility, as it offered multiple PCIe slots, user-replaceable GPUs, and RAM upgrades to very high capacities. The M2 Ultra version introduced in 2023 continued to offer PCIe slots, but they couldn't be used for GPUs. Now, with the recent release of the M5 Max chip and rumors suggesting that a M5 Ultra Mac Studio is just around the corner, Apple decided to let go of the latest iteration of the Mac Pro.