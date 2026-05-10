The One Tired Trope MCU Boss Kevin Feige Said Marvel Movies Should Avoid 'As Much As Possible'
Regardless of where the Marvel Cinematic Universe might've ended up in recent years, there's no question that Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige, has made the right calls for some of its most pivotal moments. Heroes and villains have been brought to life by stars audiences can no longer separate them from, and well-known storylines and events have taken detours that have even left comic book fans agog at where they went next. For Feige, though, there was one golden rule that he was set on the franchise never breaking, and it involves avoiding a trope that it has done for most of the films and television shows that followed.
In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Feige explained that he would usher in a new era of superhero movies and change how women would play a role in them. "From the beginning of my career, the notion of the damsel in distress was outdated, and when we started to make our own movies, we didn't want to fall into that trope –- we wanted to avoid it as much as possible," explained the massive mind behind the MCU.
"We really wanted to create these female characters that were as strong and as capable as the heroes. Now, as we've continued to grow, that's gotten even more apparent, to the point where they are the heroes." It's this kind of mindset that has led to some of the best moments in the franchise, and what fans could be getting more of in the future, whether some fans like it or not.
Review bombs can't stop female superheroes powering through the MCU
While Feige might've been fighting for a progressive franchise, certain chapters that tried to be shining examples of that didn't always land as well as others. Shows like "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Ms. Marvel," while some of the MCU's most confident shows, were review bombed from week to week (via Forbes). Be that as it may, there were thankfully still some entries into the world of thunder gods and rage monsters that were hits, and sparked fan demand for more of the female characters that fought alongside them.
"What Ryan Coogler did with Okoye, Nakia, and Shuri in 'Black Panther'... they're already iconic characters, and people are already asking, 'When are they getting their movies? When are we getting the Shuri movie?'" Feige added. "The answer is: Nobody wants to see that more than me. And that's a testament to that film and to those actresses. And to the world being ready, and overdue, to see these types of characters on the screen."
As it stands, Phase Six of the MCU will be coming to an end this year with "Avengers: Doomsday," with no solid details on what comes next. Thankfully, with heroes like Yelena (Florence Pugh), the Fantastic Four's Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), and the current Black Panther, Shuri (Letitia Wright), making an appearance to join the fight against Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), Feige's rule doesn't look to be getting broken any time soon.