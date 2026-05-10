5 Superhero Movies That Should Have Been Massive Hits But Bombed Instead

I've been a longtime defender of "Super," James Gunn's second directorial feature starring Rainn Wilson as an awkward, self-made, and wannabe superhero. Upon release, the 2010 film was underrated by moviegoers and completely dismissed by critics, even though it contained a raw version of Gunn's quintessentially dark and quirky humor, which he made a killing with four years later with the first "Guardians of the Galaxy." "Super" simply came at the wrong time, right after Matthew Vaughn's "Kick-Ass" swept through cinemas, became all the rage, and introduced a new kind of superhero.

Gunn's film was a more subtle and realistic version of that, stemming from the simple heartbreak of a break-up and some religious views, and going completely bonkers with its comedy in a way that audiences didn't know what to do with at the time. Its protagonist, Frank Darbo (Wilson), is an everyman and a bit of a loser, not the type of hero that's easy to like at first. But his motivation to get his wife back from Kevin Bacon's pompous drug lord villain gradually turns him into a sympathetic crime-fighter who's more human underneath his clumsy and obnoxious demeanor than one would assume.

"Super" is viciously funny and aptly violent — taking full advantage of its R rating — with a gentle heart that plays on the heartstrings with aplomb. Still, before becoming a cult classic, Gunn's movie opened with terrible numbers at the box office, grossing only $422,000 against its low $2.5 million budget. It's not hard to imagine that if Gunn had had the same hype and fame he does today, "Super" could've been a low-key hit at the very least back then — it would've deserved it, too.