William Shatner Thinks A Star Trek: TNG Detail Went Against Gene Roddenberry's Vision

William Shatner has some very strange opinions on "Star Trek," a show he helped make a household name. Despite being best known as Captain James T. Kirk, the rhythmically talking actor hasn't really engaged with the franchise since he left. However, in a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shatner claimed that "Star Trek"s successor show, "The Next Generation", missed the mark on one aspect of creator Gene Roddenberry's vision.

The first "Star Trek" movie, "The Motion Picture", failed critically due to its slow, plodding pace. It didn't help that it was released two years after the original "Star Wars," which changed the sci-fi game with its flashy effects and speedy progression. It was still commercially successful at the box office, with a $139 million gross against a $44 million budget, but wasn't to the audience's or critics' evolving tastes. After this, Roddenberry lost control of the franchise for a while, as the rest of the original Enterprise crew's movies went to different creative teams.

When Roddenberry got "The Next Generation" onto TV, it came with a far stricter hand in control. Roddenberry was notorious for scrapping scripts and placing rules that no '80s show looking for success could operate under. The ill-fated Season 1 of "The Next Generation" (TNG) is seen as a bizarre start to the show and was poorly received by fans. One episode is Michael Dorn's, who played Worf, pick for worst episode. Among the rules that Roddenberry imposed was no conflicts between characters, and no romance between those aboard the Enterprise D. Watching season one of "TNG" feels like a weird transitional phase between the original series and what "TNG" would eventually become. Shatner, in another interview with Cinema Blend, expressed that "TNG" having romance between the crew was against Roddenberry's vision and would have him "turn in his grave."