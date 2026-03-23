Star Trek's Data And Tasha Yar Were Inspired By An '80s Sci-Fi Movie

There are so many legendary members of Starfleet who have contributed to the "Star Trek" legacy. Two examples of this are Data (Brent Spiner) and Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby), who served under Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Both characters brought something special to the franchise, but what's interesting is that the concepts behind them both originated in another popular franchise at the time.

According to "The Next Generation" season 1 story editor, David Gerrold, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry (who also made "Andromeda," don't ya know?) took inspiration from 1986 action sci-fi blockbuster "Aliens," directed by AI-fearing film legend, James Cameron, which was released a year before the show debuted, specifically with tough-nut colonial marine, Vasquez (Jenette Goldstein) and the movie's android character, Bishop (Lance Henriksen).

"After 'Aliens,' Gene would say about Jenette Goldstein, 'That woman created a whole new style of feminine beauty," recalled Gerrold in the book from Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years." "'We should have something like that in Star Trek.' So we started off with a character named Macha Hernandez, who eventually became Tasha Yar." As for Data, while the comparisons between Spiner's character and the android in "Aliens" are apparent, there were also some extra character traits in the android that were taken from some original "Star Trek" series.