Star Trek's Creator Was Responsible For One Of The Best Sci-Fi Shows Of The 2000s

Gene Roddenberry gave audiences faith in humanity through his vision of "Star Trek." He made such an impact on several generations that some "Star Trek" legends had their ashes sent into space to explore the final frontier beyond death. But "Star Trek" isn't all he created. While people love his Vulcans, Klingons, and even the Ferengi, Roddenberry had other sci-fi stories to share. They're criminally underrated, but well worth your time. "Andromeda" was one such story.

Made in the 2000s, nearly a decade after Roddenberry's death, "Andromeda" was a science fiction television series that brought to life unused "Star Trek" ideas from Roddenberry's notes. The series was developed by Robert Hewitt Wolfe, another Trek veteran, best known as a writer for "Deep Space Nine". The series executive producer was none other than Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, the First Lady of Star Trek, Gene's widow and long-time collaborator. "Andromeda" isn't part of the "Star Trek" franchise and was never intended to directly extend that universe, but Roddenberry's creative legacy is easily recognizable.

Besides "Andromeda," Majel Barrett was responsible for bringing to life "Earth: Final Conflict," another project of her late husband's. Both explore humanity's future, sentient starships, and the endurance of civilization. In fact, the protagonist of "Andromeda," Dylan Hunt, had appeared in earlier Roddenberry projects from the 1970s: "Genesis II" and "Planet Earth." This all suggests a continuity of thematic interest even before the series was realized. "Andromeda" stands as one of the most compelling science fiction series of the 2000s. It seamlessly combines ambitious storytelling with Roddenberry's philosophical concerns about civilization, morality, and the future.