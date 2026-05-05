Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Claims The Company Now Has 'Zero Percent' Market Share In China — Here's Why

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was recently featured on an episode of "Memos to the President" hosted by nonpartisan political group Special Competitive Studies Project. In the interview, Huang said that Nvidia's presence in China's artificial intelligence (AI) industry is practically zero. Once believed to have held around a 70% share, Nvidia has now been kicked to the curb when it comes to AI hardware in China.

This comes after years of restrictions laid out by the Biden administration and reinforced by the subsequent Trump administration. These export restrictions put a total block on graphics processing units (GPUs) above a certain power threshold from being shipped to China. While they focused on powerful chips like the H200, they also collided with consumer-level tech, like the RTX 4090, which was deemed too powerful for export to China. As a result, Nvidia made weaker chips or alternatives, like the H20 and 4090D, but still ran into blocks from both sides of the ocean.

However, Huang's reasoning for this spectacular drop in dominance is due to the government's policies. Critiquing the policies in place that prevent freedom of exporting chips, Huang said, "Conceding an entire market the size of China probably does not make a lot of strategic sense, so I think that has already largely backfired. Maybe it made sense at the time, but I think the policy really needs to be dynamic and needs to stay with the times." The policy led to individuals being arrested for trying to export H200s into China.