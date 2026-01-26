China Will Receive Nvidia H200 Chips, But Only Under These Regulations

The AI industry is scaling at unprecedented speeds throughout the world, with every global superpower investing billions of dollars into ensuring that they come out on top before the AI bubble bursts. As things currently stand, the USA has been at a significant advantage when compared to any other country, primarily due to it having stronger chips than those produced anywhere else in the world. This is an advantage that the country was insistent on holding onto by denying the export of high-functioning AI chips to competitors like China. However, U.S. President Donald Trump recently allowed the export of Nvidia's high-end H200 chips to China under specific conditions, one of them being a 25% "fee" paid to the U.S. government for every sale.

The U.S. had never allowed companies like Nvidia to sell their flagship chips in foreign markets, but Trump recently banned the exports of even cheaper, less powerful chips (including the H20) just last year, citing security concerns. This ban was reversed last July, and now, the Trump administration has detailed conditions on what it'll take to send stronger chips to China, the most unusual of which is the fee paid to the U.S. government.

Apart from the fee, in order to be allowed shipment, the chips first have to be checked by a third-party lab for their capabilities in AI development. Nvidia (and potentially AMD) also have to first produce enough chips for the U.S. market before selling overseas. These exports can't be more than 50% of the chips sold inside the USA either, a rule imposed to continue the U.S.'s dominance in the AI industry and to preserve national security. Lastly, these chips cannot be weaponized or used in any way to help develop China's military, which is the main concern in letting China access advanced chips.