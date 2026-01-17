Nvidia Will Soon Be Competing With Elon Musk's Tesla - Here's Why

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced that the company is accelerating the development of software and technology for self-driving cars with the Alpamayo AI models. The announcement was made at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on January 5. CES is a convention centered on technology innovation, and this announcement from Nvidia shakes up the AI-vehicle game and comes as a surprise, since the company is known for producing computer hardware and chips.

This Nvidia announcement puts it in competition with Elon Musk's Tesla, an established automaker that prioritizes modern technology and seeks continual innovation. Tesla's electric vehicles use proprietary software for full self-driving capabilities. The company has recently launched an autonomous robotaxi service, which is already operating in Austin, Texas, while other U.S. cities are covered by robotaxi services from Waymo. With Nvidia offering its self-driving technology to multiple automakers, it could sail past Tesla in growth.

Nvidia is certainly having a good time. The boom in artificial intelligence has created a massive demand for Nvidia's computational products. However, given that Nvidia invests in AI startups, which then use that money to buy the company's products, this circular investment raises the question of what might happen when the AI bubble pops, which could include business economic collapse and layoffs. Nvidia's vehicles rely on AI for their autonomy, and while the technology is fascinating, safety remains a big issue for the future of its development.