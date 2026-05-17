People Are Keeping Their Smartphones For Longer (For A Good Reason)

The primary reason I've kept my iPhone 13 for so long is simple: It's still working. In the past, my phone would essentially tell me it was time to get a new one when it started to crash frequently or refuse to hold a charge for long. I got my current phone after my last one (then around two years old) shut itself off and wouldn't turn on for over an hour while I was away from home, a stressful experience I had no interest in repeating.

Four years on, though, nothing of the sort has happened with my iPhone 13. Its maximum battery capacity is 80% and, while it doesn't always run smoothly, I can't recall ever having to force restart it. With smartphones getting more and more expensive — the iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 10 start at $799 and the Samsung Galaxy S26 is $899.99 and up — holding onto my current, functional phone for as long as possible feels like a no-brainer.

Apple also hasn't given me much of a reason to upgrade, nor has Samsung or Google convinced me to switch. While the latest smartphone models offer greater power and new features, the differences between this year's phone and last haven't been particularly dramatic in some time. The iPhone 17 may have a better chip and higher-quality camera, but that's not nearly as eye-catching as the iPhone 4's front-facing camera, the iPhone 4S' Siri, or the iPhone X's design overhaul.