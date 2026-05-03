The 7 Best Folding Smartphones Ranked Worst To Best According To Real Users

Flip phones, as portable as they are, add a layer of friction between you and their big inner display. In theory, this pause could make you think about why you're picking up the phone, helping you focus on better things than Instagram Reels. At $549.99 on Amazon, the Motorola Razr 2025 makes perfect sense for a first-time flip buyer. Design-wise, we wouldn't call it inventive, but real buyers say the aluminum frame has stood the test of time in both indoor and outdoor use. The redesigned titanium hinge lets you position the phone in different ways. The Razr 2025 is IP48 certified, meaning you can take it for a quick swim, but dust particles smaller than 1mm will be a concern. Maybe skip the beach.

The displays, of which there are two, are headlined by a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED panel, paired with an outer 3.6-inch 90Hz OLED panel that wraps around the camera cutouts. The best part? You can run most apps on the cover screen, albeit with some aspect-ratio issues. Performance is, sadly, where the cracks start to appear. In our 2025 review of the Razr, we found that the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X is fine for everyday use, but its lack of raw performance kills any gaming dreams. Some buyers also highlighted the phone's thermal headroom — or the lack thereof — which, once exceeded after using the phone outside, led to weird lags and crashes.

Optics are handled by a 50MP main sensor, coupled with a 13MP ultrawide lens. According to PhoneArena, photos from the main sensor are decent in good light, with Motorola's software leaning towards punchy colors. Take away that light, and both sensors suffer from noise, and the shutter speed is about a second more than desired.