10 Popular Smartphone Cameras, Ranked From Worst To Best By Reviews

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Unlike any other piece of technology, your phone never leaves your side. It's the way we consume content, pay for things, and capture moments with our loved ones. Let's be honest: Nothing ruins a good memory more than a photo that, instead of reflecting the emotions, is muddled with bad details and washed-out colors. Fortunately, smartphone cameras are at the top of their game in 2026, and most, if not all, can capture decent photos. But there's a difference between phones that take aesthetic daytime shots and those that maintain the same quality across different times and focal lengths.

For a long time, Samsung, Apple, and, more recently, Google flagships were the go-to pick for anyone wanting the best camera. While this notion is true, there has been some disturbance in the force from the East. Chinese makers such as vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi have upped the ante and redefined what phones can do, with 1-inch sensors and 120x periscope zoom. Sadly, these aren't available in the U.S. — unless you plan on importing. Since there's a big market outside the U.S., such as in Europe, where people can buy Chinese flagships, we combed through reviews and ranked them against the big players to see how various smartphone cameras stack up.