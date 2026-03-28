Samsung Galaxy S26 Review: Minor Tweaks To A Winning Formula

As mentioned, the designs of the Galaxy S26 and S26+ are more or less exactly the same as the S25 series before them. They're not exactly the same — there are some minor differences, but unless you have them side-by-side, you might not be able to tell. They still have the same flat-edged metallic look and, frankly, they still look great. They have a premium build quality and there's nothing really to dislike about their design.

So, what's different? Well, on the back, the camera module has a new look to it, while the footprint is a little larger on the base Galaxy S26 — but the same on the S26+ compared to the S25+. That's really it. The S26 comes in at 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2 mm and 167g, while the S26+ measures 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm at 190g. Both are thin, light, and easy to hold.

Build quality is exactly what you'd expect at this tier. The phones are IP68 water-resistant, so they should survive accidental submersion just fine. These things are expected at this price point, and I'd like to see Samsung move to the IP69 resistance that some manufacturers have started claiming.

I've been testing the black S26 and the blue S26+, and both look great. They're not exactly the most exciting colors out there, but if you like an understated look, you'll be happy with either one. As per usual, Samsung has gone with mostly muted colorways. And while I'd love to see some more colorful options sometime soon, it's not like the current options look bad by any means.

Everything else is as expected. There's a USB-C port on the bottom, along with a power button and volume buttons on the right edge. There are no extra AI buttons or Action Buttons on the Galaxy S26 series. It might be nice to see Samsung move into the customizable button game at some point, but for now, the buttons are the same as they've been in recent years.

All this to say, the design is polished and premium, but also predictable. Samsung clearly has no interest in shaking up the form factor for the S26 and S26+, and whether that's comforting or a bit dull depends entirely on what you're looking for. If you wanted something fresh, you'll need to look elsewhere. But if the S25's design worked for you, you'll feel right at home.