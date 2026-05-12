There's A Reason Why iPhone Boxes Are Notoriously Hard To Open

Anyone who has ever opened a sealed iPhone retail box will know that it's not exactly a speedy process. You pull the seals on the back and start lifting the top in anticipation of getting your hands on the smartphone. But the lid moves incredibly slowly because the top and bottom halves fit almost perfectly. The tight tolerances make it difficult for the lid to move, and you have to wait. You could force it open, but most people probably don't, considering surveys that say iPhone users tend to hold on to the empty retail boxes despite Apple's advice to recycle them.

You go through the same iPhone opening experience time and time again, and that's by design. Apple created this ritual on purpose, to build up the anticipation and give the user a premium experience. The company doesn't routinely address its iPhone retail packaging strategy, but comments from Steve Jobs and Jony Ive over the years can help explain Apple's intentions. Apple patents for retail boxes also show the company's intentional approach for retail box design.

"When you open the box of an iPhone or iPad, we want that tactile experience to set the tone for how you perceive the product," Steve Jobs said about Apple's marketing philosophy, adding that he learned that from Apple's first investor and chairman, Mike Markkula. These comments appeared in Walter Isaacson's "Steve Jobs" biography.

According to RetailBrew, Jony Ive said he had spent a lot of time with Steve Jobs on packaging design. Ive made the revelations to Isaacson in interviews for the book. Ive noted his love for the unpacking process. "You design a ritual of unpacking to make the product feel special," Ive said. "Packaging can be theater; it can create a story."