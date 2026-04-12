Here's How Much Your Original iPhone Is Worth Today

The reason almost all smartphones available in stores have all-screen designs, featuring large touch displays on the front instead of a screen paired with a QWERTY keyboard, is the original iPhone announced by late Apple CEO Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007. The original iPhone wasn't the first handset to feature a touch display, but Apple was the company that launched the first touchscreen smartphone to achieve mainstream adoption.

Nearly 20 years later, Apple has five iPhones in stores, including the $599 iPhone 17e, which matches the price of the 8 GB version of the original iPhone, $599. Original iPhones are still available for sale, as previous owners routinely list used iPhone 2G models on auction sites like eBay. The better the condition, the higher the price buyers have to pay. The rarest models are the ones featuring 4 GB of storage, which are still in their original, unsealed packaging. These original iPhone units can fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars. For example, a 4 GB original iPhone in a factory-sealed box sold for $190,372.80 in the summer of 2023, with bids starting at $10,000. In spring 2024, a similar unit sold at auction for $130,027.20, while another reached $147,286.

However, Apple fans who want to get their hands on a used iPhone 2G will pay a lot less than that. A quick look on eBay shows that used first-generation iPhones can retail for under $100, but these aren't highly prized collector editions like the sealed 4 GB units. The starting price can rise to several hundred dollars for a used, original iPhone that comes with the original box and all the accessories in it.