Why Did Amazon Get Rid Of Page-Turn Buttons On Kindles?﻿

Turning pages on a Kindle is as simple as tapping or swiping on the screen, but previous versions of Amazon's popular e-book reader came with physical buttons that served the same purpose. The idea behind page-turn buttons was straightforward. You could press the button to turn a page regardless of how you held the device, making physical buttons a convenient choice for situations where one-handed use matters, like reading on your side in bed. But Amazon removed page-turn buttons in 2024 when it discontinued the Kindle Oasis, deciding to offer buyers touch-only Kindle options. The move isn't exactly a surprise in a world where touch interfaces are everywhere. Smartphones and tablets feature touch-first interfaces, and most Windows laptops come with touch screens. We also use touch displays in public places, like placing a fast-food order or buying transit tickets from a machine.

Touch interfaces may also come naturally to newer generations of users, who may start interacting with tablets and smartphones at a very young age. By the time they get to use an e-book reader, which has almost the same design as a tablet, they're trained to switch apps and turn pages with swipes and taps. On that note, iPads and Android tablets can replace Kindle readers, as they support various e-book-reading apps, including the Kindle app. Turning pages on a tablet relies on touch gestures. Tablets only feature a limited set of buttons, including standby and volume controls.