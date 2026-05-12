The First Smartwatches Were From The '80s, And They Did More Than You'd Expect

The microchip's invention in 1959 expanded the possibilities of watches beyond science fiction. By the '80s, technology caught up with futurist dreams that envisioned characters like Dick Tracy and James Bond, who used their watches for way more than just telling time. At first, the uses were gimmicky — you could watch TV or play basic video games on your watch. Then, Japanese tech companies Seiko and Casio released two wrist-top computing powerhouses.

In 1983, Casio launched the Databank CD-40, which was considered one of the world's first smartwatches because it was the first to store information. It could hold up to 10 phone numbers and also featured an alarm and a stopwatch. Of course, what stands out is the on-wrist calculator, letting you crunch numbers on the fly. Marty McFly, however, upgraded to the CA-53, which surged in popularity after "Back to the Future." Casio's Databank watches remain popular enough today that Casio released a recent vintage collection.

One year after the CD-40's release, Seiko came out with the RC-1000, also known as the Wrist Terminal. It packed 2KB of memory and came with a cord and software that let it connect to popular '80s computers like the IBM PC, Apple II, and Commodore 64. It could transfer, edit, and store data from your computer in 10 seconds, storing 80 screens of information, each with up to 24 characters. It was essentially a personal organizer on your wrist, able to hold your calendar, contacts, reminders, and notes.