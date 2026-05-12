This 1,000 HP Electric Aircraft Motor Could Change How Much It Costs To Fly

In a major step towards making the wide deployment of hybrid-electric-powered aircraft more practical, a German firm has produced a motor capable of producing 1,000 horsepower in a compact, 207-pound package. Developed at the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology, it is capable of power output typically found in small turboprop engines and could be used to power regional aircraft as well as helping AI driven flying taxis become a reality. In aviation, every ounce is crucial, so keeping this electric aircraft motor's weight down to just over 200 pounds is an important step towards real-world feasibility.

A lightweight, electric engine could significantly reduce the operating costs of flying — namely via fuel savings — especially for regional aircraft where efficiency gains during takeoff and climb matter a lot. A savings that could be passed on to the consumer. A lighter motor can enable longer range, larger payloads, and greater efficiency, all of which would make this Fraunhofer design appealing to companies and researchers developing hybrid-electric aircraft, and perhaps real flying cars.

There are also a number of safety redundancies built into the motor, which is critical in aviation. It is composed of four independent sections, each containing its own inverter, winding, and control systems. Should one fail, the three other segments are capable of picking up the slack and averting a total system failure.