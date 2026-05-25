Who Owns Marshall Speakers And Where Are They Made?
Legendary amplifier brand Marshall is fairly transparent for a modern manufacturer. The company, based in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, is known for producing its own hardware in England. However, Marshall also owns a factory in Vietnam, which it claims is "an exact replica," and many Marshall-branded Bluetooth speakers and headphones are manufactured in China.
With only two locations manufacturing amplifiers, the ownership of Marshall has become a little convoluted. From its inception in 1962 through 2023, it was owned by the Marshall family, founded by Jim Marshall. Jim, also known as "The Father of Loud" and "The Lord of Loud", died in 2012 at 88. In 2023, the company was sold to Swedish outfit Zound, which was making licensed speakers and headphones, like the Major V, with the Marshall name since 2010. Details were not released on how much Zound paid for Marshall brands, but the deal included Natal Drums, which Marshall picked up in 2010.
This combined effort became the Marshall Group. Marshall Group consists of Marshall‑branded amplifiers, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers. One of the major changes was that it went from being known as a U.K.-centric entity to a Stockholm-based group company. However, this arrangement wouldn't last long, as several investment groups sold their stakes in Marshall Group to a Chinese firm, HongShan Capital, in 2025. Following regulatory approval, which is still pending, HongShan will become the majority stakeholder in Marshall Group, investing $1.15 billion.
Marshall gets bought out by HongShan
Marshall Group shareholders that sold off their stakes included Altor, Telia Company, Time For Growth, and Zenith VC. This transaction represented HongShan's largest European investment. International law firm Taylor Wessing, which advised Marshall Group on the transaction, reports that HongShan manages over $55 billion in assets across various funds for top institutions.
However, despite there being a clear majority owner, the Marshall family has retained over 20% of the company. Marshall-related corporate details can be found on the U.K. government's database of companies, CompaniesHouse. The company's board now includes Marshall family-linked directors and HongShan-affiliated officers, with the legal name being Marshall HoldCo (U.K.) Limited.
Since the 2025 transaction, there hasn't been any publicly announced manufacturing shifts for Marshall amps, speakers, or headphones. Two products released after the deal, the Middleton 2 speaker and the Kilburn III Speaker, were well received. However, it is clear that HongShan intends to expand Marshall abroad, specifically in China, as several job openings are open, including PR manager, brand protection specialist, and account managers.