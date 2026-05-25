Who Owns Marshall Speakers And Where Are They Made?

Legendary amplifier brand Marshall is fairly transparent for a modern manufacturer. The company, based in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, is known for producing its own hardware in England. However, Marshall also owns a factory in Vietnam, which it claims is "an exact replica," and many Marshall-branded Bluetooth speakers and headphones are manufactured in China.

With only two locations manufacturing amplifiers, the ownership of Marshall has become a little convoluted. From its inception in 1962 through 2023, it was owned by the Marshall family, founded by Jim Marshall. Jim, also known as "The Father of Loud" and "The Lord of Loud", died in 2012 at 88. In 2023, the company was sold to Swedish outfit Zound, which was making licensed speakers and headphones, like the Major V, with the Marshall name since 2010. Details were not released on how much Zound paid for Marshall brands, but the deal included Natal Drums, which Marshall picked up in 2010.

This combined effort became the Marshall Group. Marshall Group consists of Marshall‑branded amplifiers, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers. One of the major changes was that it went from being known as a U.K.-centric entity to a Stockholm-based group company. However, this arrangement wouldn't last long, as several investment groups sold their stakes in Marshall Group to a Chinese firm, HongShan Capital, in 2025. Following regulatory approval, which is still pending, HongShan will become the majority stakeholder in Marshall Group, investing $1.15 billion.