Shut Down Vs. Sleep: Which Is Better For Your MacBook?

Modern computers are so power efficient and effective at handling tasks in the background that there's no need to shut down your MacBook when you stop using it. This is not just a tip for MacBook users, but also for Windows laptop owners. While it's been more than a decade since I last used a Windows laptop, I was surprised to discover from long-time Windows users that the same applies to these computers. If you're away from your MacBook for a few hours or even overnight, there's no need to shut down the computer.

For example, whenever I finish working, I just close my MacBook lid, so it's ready to go the next morning. By Friday afternoon, I actively shut down the computer because I'll stay the weekend away from the computer. It's not recommended for Intel MacBook owners to leave their Macs switched on for extended periods, as apps can clog up RAM and worsen performance. Fortunately, this is not an issue present on Apple silicon Macs. It is important to reboot your computer every now and again to install updates for new macOS features, and to give it a fresh start after a little break.