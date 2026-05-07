China's Fuel Breakthrough Might Be The Solution To The Oil Crisis

The news regarding this potential source of jet fuel comes at a critical moment in history as we are slowly but surely running out of oil; and as supplies dwindle, supply and demand dictates that prices skyrocket. While we use oil for fuel in our cars and airplanes, it is also a key ingredient in clothes and plastics, as well as countless other commodities.

Like other alternative fuel sources, such as Aircela's air-based system, any synthetic jet fuel formed by these hydrocarbons won't be ready for mass consumption in the near future. These fuels will have to undergo lengthy certification processes to ensure they are safe, both for engines and the environment. Still, if the gas passes these tests, then we could be that much closer to ending the oil crisis ... or at least lowering airplane ticket prices.