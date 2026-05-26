Hall Effect Vs. TMR Controllers: What's The Difference?

Technologies like Hall Effect and TMR are terms you may have heard when looking for new controllers for your video game console. Both methods can be employed by manufacturers to reduce stick drift, an issue that plagues many analog sticks. This was especially evident in the Joy-Con drift on Nintendo Switch and Sony's DualSense, an issue that infamously plagued both controllers.

The reason this occurs is that conventional sticks tend to deteriorate over time. Once this occurs, there is little one can do except replace all the sticks or even get a whole new product. Companies such as 8BitDo and GameSir gained recognition specifically through their controllers with Hall Effect sticks, which became popular as a way to combat these defects.

Hall Effect technology uses magnets and voltage readings, without parts rubbing against each other, which helps solve the wear problem. Meanwhile, tunnel magnetoresistance, or TMR, follows the same principle. It also uses magnetism to avoid friction, but it detects changes in the electrical resistance of layers only a few nanometers thick. This change affects precision and power consumption.