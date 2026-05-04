Every Sony PlayStation Controller, Ranked By Impact

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Sony changed the landscape of the gaming industry once they came out with the original PlayStation in December 1994. All of a sudden, Nintendo found itself facing stiff competition in the market once again, after comfortably beating Sega in the previous console war. By outselling the Nintendo 64 and shipping more than a 100 million console units, Sony announced that it was here to stay for the long haul. It became an industry leader in terms of delivering cutting-edge graphics that people could enjoy in AAA blockbusters, with mature stories and action-packed gameplay loops.

As important as the home console itself was to solidify Sony's dominance in the industry, all of these hardware achievements would've been for naught if the game feel itself wasn't up to the mark. Thankfully, along with some of the most bizarre PlayStation gadgets ever made, the amazing designers and engineers behind the scenes at Sony crafted some of the most iconic gaming controllers of all time. They helped terms like DualShock and analog sticks become synonymous with the PlayStation brand. Every generation has seen Sony whip out amazing first-party controllers that are in a class of their own, although some of them have had a more lasting impact than others.