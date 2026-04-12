11 Of The Most Bizarre PlayStation Gadgets Ever Made

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Sony's dominance in the gaming industry has been a joy for gamers who love the company's focus on mature, story-driven experiences that push the boundaries of graphics to new heights. Their latest console is packed with so many features that there are several cool things you likely never knew your PlayStation 5 could do.

To think that the PlayStation would have never existed had Nintendo and Sega not rejected Sony's attempts to partner up with them! This led to a domino effect that forced the Japanese company's hand as they entered the console market on their own. The impact they've had on the gaming industry ever since is undeniable, with their impressive hardware lineup defining multiple console generations. The PlayStation 2 is still the highest-selling console to date, with 160 million shipped units, and it seems that the Nintendo Switch won't be able to surpass Sony's record despite being oh-so-tantalizingly close.

While Sony has been accused of playing it a bit too safe at times, this hasn't stopped them and others from developing some truly bizarre PlayStation gadgets. Some of these products were arguably meant to be eccentric collectables from the get-go, while others tried to do something unique but didn't gain much traction. Either way, these odd PlayStation peripherals will be interesting for video gaming aficionados who have a soft spot for Sony and their illustrious history in the gaming industry.