13 Things You Never Knew Your PlayStation 5 Could Actually Do

There are more reasons than ever to grab a PlayStation 5 instead of an Xbox console in 2026, despite Microsoft's massive acquisitions of both Activision Blizzard and Bethesda. Sony's focus on quality exclusives and high sales has helped establish PlayStation's dominance in the current console market. While some have questioned Sony's approach — specifically its lack of new IPs and its controversial closures of multiple beloved studios — that hasn't stopped the PS5 from finding a home in millions of living rooms. Even with scalpers causing mass console shortages back when the console launched in 2020, scarcity never stopped people from getting their hands on the PS5 as soon as they could to enjoy the latest AAA games on the market.

The PS5 isn't just great for its game selection. It also comes with several perks that you may not have taken advantage of yet, as well as others that you likely had no clue existed. Even those who have owned the console since launch may not be aware of just how feature-rich the PS5 is. Once you uncover its many underrated and hidden settings, you'll love the PS5 even more than you (hopefully) already do. The PS5's unique feature set really cements it as a console that gives gamers all the tools they'd ever need to personalize their gaming experience. You may have to deal with some common PlayStation 5 problems in the process, but even if you do, the trouble is more than worth it.