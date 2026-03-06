The 5 Most Common PlayStation 5 Problems (And How To Fix Them)

Unfortunately, if you encounter the error WS-116332-6 "Access from your PlayStation 5 console may be prohibited or temporarily unavailable," then you might be in trouble. This error code usually means your account violated Sony's terms of service. But the latter (of that error code) is also true: your account access might just be temporarily unavailable, and that has nothing to do with your account's standing; instead, it's because PlayStation servers are overly congested or completely down. Before you hit the panic button, there's an easy way to check. The PlayStation Service Status page shows whether all servers are up and running with a green check mark. If you see a green checkmark, you are good to go. The second check involves logging into a game's server and verifying its connection status. The "temporarily unavailable" error could actually be because your game's server is down or experiencing problems. Resources like official Discord servers, Reddit, and even X are great places to find status reports.

If you're on the other end of it and you found out your account has been prohibited, you should investigate the reasoning. If you suspect your account has been tampered with, you'll need to contact PlayStation Support to get help or send an appeal. Moreover, the PlayStation Support page also provides a "View your account status" to check if you can appeal your suspension. Otherwise, you'll need to follow the instructions sent to your email that outlines the reasoning behind the suspension and its duration. Though you are in a rough spot since directly violating the Terms of Service could lead to a ban, which means your account gets completely locked, and you lose access to your library.