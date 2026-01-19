Your Router Is Probably Sitting In The Wrong Spot

There are many nuances that can hamper a Wi-Fi router's efficiency, but the first and most important rule is to avoid putting the router in certain spots that are critically bad for its signal strength. Perhaps the most common of these risk zones is behind the TV. Putting your router here keeps it out of sight and near your most-used devices, but TVs are large obstructions that contain metal plates and other components that interfere with Wi-Fi signals. You should also keep your router out of enclosed spaces such as cabinets, closets, or even bookshelves, as these present additional obstructions that a Wi-Fi signal needs to pass through.

Distance is another key factor, especially if your router is on a different floor. Wi-Fi struggles to pass through flooring, carpeting, and plumbing infrastructure. Be aware of other 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz devices in your home, too. Signals from multiple routers can interfere with one another, as can other wireless devices and even 2.4 GHz microwaves. The more of these devices there are between your router and your internet-connected devices, the weaker your connection is likely to be.

If you're in a situation where you can't move your router to a better location, there are some tricks you can try that may still increase your internet speed. Switching from the router's 2.4 GHz band to a 5 GHz band can help if there are many 2.4 GHz devices nearby, causing congestion. You might also consider setting up a Wi-Fi mesh system using additional router nodes that can massively boost your network's coverage area.