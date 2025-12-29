The Cheap And Easy Way You Can Instantly Upgrade Your PlayStation 5

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, it signaled a moment of prowess in the console space — offering impressive performance for the price and garnering positive feedback, including from our PlayStation 5 review. The system originally came in two configurations, one with a disc drive and one without. In today's gaming world, players may prefer to opt for digital only games for convenience and to eliminate the need for physical storage on their shelves.

But this does leave you considering the size of the hard drive loaded into the PS5. That internal storage is exactly the area users might want to update. While some of the newer PS5 models do feature more storage than the original, you'll still be facing the fact that your digital storage capacity is likely to run out at some point — and rather quickly if you're downloading large games.

That's why one of the cheapest and easiest upgrades you can do to a PlayStation 5 system is to swap in a new, larger solid-state drive (SSD). In addition to these drives being more reliable than mechanical drives (as outlined in our guide on SSDs versus hard drives), they're also fast, easy-to-use storage for your console.