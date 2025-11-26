5 Of The Best Black Friday PlayStation 5 Deals You Won't Want To Miss
Black Friday is here, meaning it's time to shop and save. Along with there being some great deals on Laptops you should consider, retailers across the web are also dropping prices on one of the hottest video game consoles this holiday season. PlayStation 5 is a console gamers across the world are begging to get their hands on, and fortunately, we've found some of the best Black Friday deals for the PS5.
The following deals include virtually everything you need for a fantastic PlayStation 5 experience this holiday season. From the console itself, to extra controllers, games, and even something to get you started with Sony's virtual reality offerings, anyone wanting a PS5 for the holidays can hopefully get their wish while saving big. Whether you're looking for someone special or for yourself, the following deals are sure to make your holiday shopping that much easier.
With retailers like Amazon having some of the best tech deals during Black Friday, it's a great time to take a look and see what's available. After all, getting everything on your shopping list without actually leaving the house makes things easy, and the money you save from these deals means you can get something for yourself as a little holiday treat.
Slim PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for 20% off
With Sony raising the price of all PS5 models back in August, Black Friday is an excellent time to save on this next-generation console. Right now, Amazon's holiday sale has the slim PS5 Digital Edition for $399, netting you 20% off the new $499.99 price. The slim edition is the little brother of the standard PS5 that saw release in 2020, being 30% smaller and 18-24% lighter than the older model. It's going to be great for smaller spaces, and it's also going to give you access to the entire PS5 library.
If you're not familiar, the slim PS5 Digital Edition sports a custom AMD Zen 2 (3.5Ghz) 8-core processor, an AMD RDNA 2 (2.33Ghz) GPU, and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. By going with the Digital Edition, you will need an additional disk drive if you want to play physical media, but the included 1TB SSD storage should offer you quite a bit of room for downloading and installing your games.
Being one of the most popular gaming systems in the world, the PS5 Digital Edition naturally gets the Amazon's Choice seal of approval, but it also has a 4.7-star rating and over 10,800 reviews. Along with being one way to get the PS5 experience, customers on Amazon appreciate the slim version for its easy setup, solid performance, and major upgrades over the PS4. For any gamer missing out on some PS5 action, this can be a great gift to get on board.
Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for almost 30% off
You've got the console for yourself or for a loved one, now it's time to make it a party. Right now, customers can save $20.99 by purchasing the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $54 through Walmart's website as part of its Black Friday deals. There's even a couple of color choices for those that like options, with White, Sterling Silver, Starlight Blue, Gray Camouflage, Galactic Purple, and Cosmic Red all receiving that discount.
The PS5 Dual Sense charges via USB-C and includes a built-in speaker for more dynamic gameplay. Folks can also take advantage of the 3.5mm headset jack to connect their headphones, though they can also use the integrated microphone to chat during gameplay. The cool thing about this controller is that it can work with other consoles and computers, and even connecting the PS5 controller to your Windows PC is pretty easy.
We were big fans of the DualSense when we reviewed it back in 2021, and customers on the Walmart website seem to agree. Along with naturally being a best-seller, the controller currently has a 4.6-star rating and over 5,700 reviews. Customers love it for its lack of stick drift, being a major upgrade from the PS4 controller, and its large color variety. Even for those that don't own a PS5, this controller can still be great if they enjoy gaming on PC.
Madden NFL 26 for PS5 is 60% off
For anyone who can't get enough football in their life, Amazon currently has "Madden NFL 26" for $27.99, saving an incredible 60% off the purchase price. A continuation of the classic "Madden" football game franchise, some of the new features for "Madden NFL 26" include QB DNA, which implements data from nearly a decade of real NFL games to have quarterbacks match the movements and behaviors of real players.
This also applies to coaches thanks to Coach DNA, which has them making decisions based on real-world situations, adding a new strategic element to every matchup. Additionally, new weather situations can greatly impact games, and new NFL gameplay includes more physics-based interactions, such as catch tackles, stiff-arms, and trucks for better collision control.
Another Amazon's Choice pick, "Madden NFL 26" for the PlayStation 5 has a 4.7-star rating and over 600 reviews. Gamers love it for its improvements over previous iterations, powerful graphics, and one customer even considers it the best football game currently available. Considering the low price, this can make an excellent gift for any fans of the gridiron in your life, and no one has to know if you decide to snag this deal for yourself.
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset for over 40% off
A lot of gaming takes place online these days, which means having the right set of headphones with a quality mic can be crucial for talking to your team during a game. A quality set of headphones can be an excellent gift for the gamer in your life, and the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset for $89.99 presses all the right gaming buttons. Typically going for $159.99, folks can save 44% on this offer, making this a great idea for anyone just starting their holiday shopping.
Like a lot of modern gaming peripherals, the Logitech Lightspeed features dual-zone Lightsync RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million different colors. You can create your own animations with the included G HUB software, or you can choose from a variety of presets. These headphones also have a 20-meter range and include powerful wireless audio transmission along with PRO-G drivers that help reduce microphone distortion while delivering consistent sound quality. Even better, a two hour charge delivers up to 29 hours of life, and it includes the USB-C to USB-A charging cable.
The Logitech Lightspeed headphones currently have a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and over 18,500 reviews. Folks appreciate them for their solid comfort, quality microphone, and clear sound. Whether someone is trying to hype their friends in a lobby, or let their roommates sleep peacefully through the night, these headphones can be a good choice this holiday season.
PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle for 25% off
Saving money is usually pretty awesome, but saving money on a bundle is even better. Amazon has the PlayStation VR2 "Horizon Call of The Mountain" Bundle for $299, shaving 25% off the typical $399.99 price. This bundle includes the game, headset, and necessary controllers to instantly get you started with virtual reality on your PlayStation 5, making it an excellent gift idea for anyone that's looking to immerse themselves in the world of PlayStation over the holiday season.
The PlayStation VR2 features impressive 4K HDR visuals, with an OLED display and 2000x2040 per eye panel resolution. With a field of view of 110 degrees and adjustable lens separation, there's also four cameras embedded in the system for controller and headset tracking. The VR2 headset communicates with the PS5 via USB Type-C, and a USB-A to USB-C cable is included. You can even use the headset with a PC to connect to Steam games.
Customers on Amazon give this Amazon's Choice product 4.3-stars and it has just over 2,300 reviews. Folks give the bundle high praise for the comfort of the headset, little setup when connecting to a PS5, and for providing an overall solid VR experience. Concerning "Horizon Call of the Mountain," the game has a 79 score on Metacritic, with users appreciating the game for being a good introduction to virtual reality. This is one that can be good for the family during the holidays while everyone waits for dessert.
How we determine our products and discounts
Shopping for Black Friday can be a lot of fun, but it still pays to be smart with your money. Each item on this list has received thousands of reviews and favorable ratings from actual, real world users, with many items even receiving the store's seal of approval. We've dedicated ourselves to finding the best products to recommend, and we've scoured the internet looking for all of the best deals. There's enough to worry about during the holidays, so each item on this list is guaranteed to make an excellent holiday gift for gaming fans.