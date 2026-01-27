You Should Get A PlayStation 5 Over An Xbox Series X In 2026 - Here's Why

Microsoft laid off thousands upon thousands of workers in 2025, a move that certainly affected its Xbox gaming divisions in a big way. This led to the cancellation of many great projects that could have been developed into critically-acclaimed games for the Series X in 2026. These included a long-awaited "Perfect Dark" reboot, a new IP by the name "Everwild", and an MMORPG from the makers of "The Elder Scrolls Online", which had been in development for the better part of a decade.

2025 was also a year of drastic price increases. PlayStation and Xbox products alike became more expensive, but the rising price of Xbox consoles and accessories hit especially hard. The Xbox Series S was meant to be a very affordable alternative to the more premium Series X console, but even many casual gamers found themselves priced out of the Xbox ecosystem.

Toward the end of the year, Microsoft announced a price hike for Xbox Game Pass, its iconic subscription service that became widely popular for providing access to a huge library for a nominal monthly fee. However, the new pricing structure was met with harsh criticism when it raised the price of the "Ultimate" tier by 50%. When you consider the lack of upcoming Xbox exclusives and the widespread cancellation of promising up-and-coming games, it surely feels as though Microsoft is asking consumers to pay more money for far less content.