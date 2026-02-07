Don't Throw Out Your Old PlayStation 2 - Use It For This

In 1994, when Ken Kutaragi overcame the odds to bring PlayStation to life, he had no idea how big of a name it would become. After the original PlayStation, Sony rode the wave and presented a bigger-and-better PlayStation 2 in 2000 — a tech marvel with impressive features that, to this day, remains the best-selling video game console. Today, as the PlayStation 5 dominates the gaming landscape, a PS2 is little more than a nostalgic relic. However, if you've got a craving for some good retro gaming, don't throw it out. The PS2 modding community's got you covered.

If you dust off your old PS2, this legend still holds up decently — with modifications, of course. To begin your journey, you'll first need a jailbreak. The procedure for a PS2 is actually pretty easy. All you need is a specialized FMCB memory card, easily available. It comes loaded with the FreeMCBoot softmod. Just plug it in, boot up the PS2, and voila! Simple, right?

One sidenote though: This works on every PS2 model except the 9000 series Slim ones. If you have one of those, you need one teeny tiny extra step. Get a 9000 series-supported FMCB card, boot up the PS2, go to the memory card browser (it should appear blank), press back, and your CFW will be loaded.