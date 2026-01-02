The Best Way To Use Your Old SD Cards

Now comes the fun part: accessing the boot menu to select your freshly written SD card as a bootable drive. Depending on your computer manufacturer, different key combos are used to access the boot menu. One of the more common methods is as simple as holding down the F2 key right as the computer boots, but WikiHow has a great guide on how to look up yours if that doesn't work.

Once you're in the boot menu, you can choose to boot from a specific drive, such as your SD card. You can even set your BIOS to boot from the SD permanently if you wish (if a computer's hard drive is dead, for example), but this is recommended only for experts familiar with accessing the BIOS.

Once you've booted into your new SD card drive, you can accomplish a lot. Perhaps you need to reformat a hard drive you can't currently overwrite in your locally installed OS. Or maybe you need to roll back an update on Linux that broke a function you rely on. You can make the necessary changes to the files in your primary OS from your SD card as a bootable drive. Just be careful when changing files in your main system. Since you have full control, it's easy to break things by moving or deleting files. You also don't want to install untrusted software in a bootable drive, since that software will have access to your main drive. But at the end of the day, you can easily use your old SD cards to troubleshoot issues with your primary OS or jump back and forth between different operating systems on your laptop without the need to split your main drive's storage to dual-boot. That's a lot of power gained by repurposing an old SD card.