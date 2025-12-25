Breathe New Life Into Your Old Laptops With This DIY Solution

To convert your old laptop into a DIY Chromebook, you need three pieces of hardware: the laptop to be repurposed, a USB drive, and any functional computer. Your old laptop should be one of Google's certified supported models and running on (at minimum) an Intel or AMD x86-64-bit CPU, 4GB RAM, and having 16GB of storage. Make sure to back up your files, as the existing contents of the laptop's hard drive will be erased once ChromeOS Flex is installed.

For your thumb drive, you can use an old USB drive as long as the drive in question is at least 8GB in size. It's important to back this up, too, since it will be overwritten in the process. Finally, gain access to any desktop or laptop computer, and install Google Chrome on it if you haven't already. This is where you'll set up the USB installer, using a Chrome extension to do so. Once you have all these items prepared, you can proceed with creating the installer. Here's how to do so:

Plug your empty USB drive into the PC or Mac where Chrome is installed. Launch Chrome. Install the Chromebook Recovery Utility extension from the Chrome Web Store. Click the extensions icon at the top. Select Chromebook Recovery Utility to open it. Hit Get started. Press "Select a model from a list." Expand Select a manufacturer. Choose Google ChromeOS Flex. Open Select a product. Set it to ChromeOS Flex. Hit Continue. Select your flash drive. Press Continue. Click on Create now to start converting the USB stick into a bootable drive for ChromeOS Flex.

From here, all you have to do is wait for the write process to finish. You should see a "Success!" message if installation is successful. Then, just press Done to exit the Chromebook Recovery Utility and eject the thumb drive from the computer.