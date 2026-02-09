5 Clever Uses For Your Old PlayStation Portable

Retro gaming has seen a resurgence over the last few years. Maybe it's because of cheaper manufacturing, or maybe it's AAA gaming's high prices. But whatever the reason, it's been an absolute boon for retro hobbyists, with the 2025 market sitting at $3.8 billion, and projected to grow by over a billion more in 2026. With this popularity comes products to sell to the audience. Even though the PSP is over two decades old, you can easily purchase modern parts, like replacement shells, buttons, and even new screens. Of course, you need to be cognizant of your specific model, since there are five: the 1000, 2000, 3000, E1000, and the Go, each of which requires specific parts.

The good news is that each PSP model is fairly well represented in the aftermarket, especially if you're looking specifically for custom parts like third-party shells. There are more than enough colors to choose from. Even better, replacement parts are also easy to find, from OEM joysticks (say, if yours are drifting or broken) to new battery packs. No matter if you're interested in modding for looks, functionality, or simply to fix up an old and dying PSP, the parts are out there, and pretty affordable. This is ultimately a big part of the appeal of retro gaming, and modding your old PlayStation Portable is certainly a clever way to extend its life.