4 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your PlayStation 5

One cool feature that the PlayStation 5 possesses is backward compatibility with PlayStation 4 games. When setting up your PS5, you're prompted to transfer your PS4 data, including saved data, applications, and downloaded content. If you skip this step during setup, you can re-initiate it — to do that, go to Settings > System > System Software > Data Transfer on your PS5. You'll need to have your consoles on the latest update and on the same network, whether you're wirelessly transferring or using an Ethernet cable. You can also copy data over via a USB drive if you'd prefer.

But that's not all you should look into concerning backward compatibility. Some PS4 titles have PS5 enhancements that are either free or cheap. For example, Square Enix offered owners of the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake a free next-gen upgrade. You just had to own the PS4 version, either digitally or physically, and navigate to the PlayStation Store to receive the upgrade.

There are many other games that have this feature too, like Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring. However, some titles do require a small fee in order to upgrade from PS4 to PS5. If your games can be upgraded for free, this will be offered as an option on that game's page in the PlayStation Store or the PS5's main menu after inserting a PS4 disc into the console). PS5 Pro owners can also take advantage of a setting called "Enhance Image Quality for PS4 Games," which attempts to further upscale the graphics of PS4 titles, on top of the "Game Boost" feature the standard PS5 already uses to upgrade their graphics and performance.