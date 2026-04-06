Should You Leave Your PlayStation 5 Controller Charging Overnight?

You just finished playing one of your favorite PlayStation 5 games for the day. As you tidy up the living room before heading to bed, you remember that your DualSense controller needs to be charged. You take out one of your USB-C cables that now power virtually everything, plug it into a USB power adapter and leave the DualSense to charge overnight.

But wait a second: Is it even safe to leave your PS5 controller plugged in all night long? Technically, yes. That said, we wouldn't recommend making a habit out of it. The DualSense is designed to fast charge until its lithium-ion cells hit 80% charge, at which point the controller switches to a slower charge speed until the battery is fully replenished.

Like many battery-operated controllers, the PS5 DualSense features smart charging protection. This is a failsafe that puts a hard stop on the DualSense's power draw once it hits 100% charge. However, leaving a controller plugged in overnight introduces a third charging phase that isn't ideal for long-term battery health: trickle charging.