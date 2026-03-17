5 Of The Coolest Gadgets For Your PlayStation 5

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With the right kind of gadgets, you can turn your PlayStation 5 from just a console to a functional entertainment hub. There are covers that improve airflow while putting on a light show, charging stations that ensure your controller never runs out of juice, and high-quality headsets that immerse you in the game's environments or soundtrack. Certainly, the PS5 has a great selection of gadgets that can help you customize your experience, even beyond gaming.

At the end of the day, what accessory you consider cool depends on the kind of gamer you are. If you are hardcore, you might prefer something that is both fun and practical. If you're a casual player, you might want a nice-to-have accessory that makes the system more comfortable to use. Whatever the case, the PS5 is more than halfway through its lifespan, meaning Sony and others have had enough time to make gadgets to suit a wide range of needs.