Do Different Ethernet Cables Really Matter? How You're Slowing Down Your Internet

Generally, wired internet speeds are faster than Wi-Fi connections, which means hardwired devices plugged in including MacBooks, game consoles, and PCs will deliver much better performance and reliability for things like online gaming, media streaming, and file sharing. But what some may not realize is wired Ethernet cables, like wireless networks, have their limits. Not every cable is created equal, and in fact, some cables can actually throttle bandwidth or internet speeds.

Ethernet cables are classified by a "Cat" rating, which stands for category. The Cat rating of the cable actually denotes the generation, with older generation cables only capable of slower speeds. For example, Cat5 cables max out at 100 Mbps. Compare that to Cat5e or Cat6 with a maximum of 1Gbps, or Cat6a with up to 10Gbps speeds, and there's a huge difference. Notably, there are also Cat7 and Cat8 cables, but those are for massive operations like data centers or digitally-focused businesses with lots of traffic.

Here's the tricky part, though. The lowest cable denominator determines the maximum speed for an entire connection. If you use a network switch to bridge two cables, using a Cat6 and a Cat5; even with the higher bandwidth cable, you'll only get the lower 100Mbps speeds. The oldest and slowest cable will create a bottleneck. A common symptom of slow internet, over a wired connection, is using an older, slower cable. The good news is its easy to check. Most cables specifically say on the shell, or jacket, which type of Cat rating they have. Cat5 will be labeled as such, versus Cat5e, Cat6, and so on.