4 Mistakes That Can Ruin Your PlayStation 5 Controller

While having the haptic feedback and trigger intensity set to Strong might seem like a fun way to maximize immersion in your gaming, it's detrimental to the long-term health of your DualSense controller. When you leave the setting on high, it causes strain to the controller's internal components. That's because the vibrations and rattling of haptic feedback can damage internal components or cause wear and tear; plus, with heavy use, there's also the overheating issue you can get with the haptic motors. Eventually, the triggers, or the motor and the plastic gears inside, give out, leading to irreversible damage.

Leaving the haptic feedback and trigger intensity on Strong also drains the battery faster. Anything that vibrates a lot will sap the battery, meaning you'll have to recharge the gamepad more often than you'd like. And just like every electronic that uses lithium-ion batteries, the more discharging that happens, the more charging cycles the device undergoes, degrading the battery's capacity.

If you find the controller bulging or smelling funny, dispose of it immediately. Those symptoms are a massive warning sign that the lithium-ion battery is failing, and worse, could even catch on fire if left untreated. To turn down the haptic feedback and trigger intensity, go to Settings > Accessories. From there, select Controllers (General) > Vibration Intensity. Turn it off or choose weak. Repeat the step for Trigger Effect Intensity in the same menu.