5 Warning Signs Your Lithium-Ion Battery Could Catch Fire (And What To Do)

Lithium-ion batteries find use in way more applications than standard alkaline batteries. The best part is that you don't need to throw out lithium-ion batteries when they're depleted, you can simply recharge them. However, you should always be on the lookout to make sure these batteries don't catch fire.

To be fair, the odds of a lithium-ion battery erupting in flames are low, but never zero. Accidental puncture or an external fire can set them off, just like any other kind of battery, but so can age. Every lithium-ion battery is manufactured with a set number of "cycles" that determine how many times you can recharge the battery before it starts losing its capacity. If you exceed these limits and, say, recharge a battery 800 times that is only rated for 500 cycles, age could make using the battery less safe.

Even exposing the battery to unusual conditions like on airplanes and in underwater drones can become a fire hazard. As the lithium-ion batteries in modern EVs and smartphones are designed to be non-removable, you might assume that you can only discover a battery is ready to burst if it combusts in your hands. However, there are some warning signs you can look for. If you keep an eye, ear, and nose out for the following indicators, you can avoid a potentially costly electrical fire.