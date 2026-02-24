The 4 Best And 4 Worst Smoke Alarms For Smart Homes, According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smoke alarms are a vital bit of kit in every home. After all, fire risk doesn't just come from obvious sources like forgotten candles, but also everyday gadgets like your dehumidifier or power bank. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), having working smoke alarms reduces the risk of dying in a home fire by 60%. They have been commercially available since the early 1970s, and the core technology behind them hasn't changed much since, though new features have come in to offer some modern touches.

For instance, the ability to connect to the home Wi-Fi network means they can send notifications to the owner's phone when triggered, and they can be linked to other alarms in the home so that all of them sound if smoke is detected in any room. Connected smoke alarms also help cut down on false or nuisance alarms — a common reason people disable their smoke detectors — and that's led to them quickly becoming an essential smart home gadget.

However, not all smart smoke alarms are created equal. Some can be restrictively expensive. The more complex technology also opens the door for technical issues that can't be solved with a simple reset. Other downsides may be more inconvenient than dangerous, like failing to connect to your smart home's ecosystem, be it Amazon, Google, or Apple.

