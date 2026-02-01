Your Dehumidifier Could Cause A House Fire - Here's How
When the humidity inside your home is too high to be comfortable, you can turn to a dehumidifier to help. However, these handy household appliances come with a risk of causing a house fire. Just at the start of 2026, on January 14th, it was reported that a dehumidifier in the basement of a house caught fire. Luckily, no one was hurt, and the house was saved. This is just one of hundreds of these products catching on fire since 2022, where a few, unfortunately, have resulted in deaths.
There are a number of reasons why a dehumidifier may catch on fire, ranging from improper usage to faulty manufacturing. Gree Electric Appliances issued its own recall of its dehumidifiers in 2023 due to overheating problems, with over 42 different product models impacted by the recall.
Dehumidifiers work in the opposite way humidifiers do, which is one of the upgrades that can make your home more comfortable. Whereas humidifiers put more moisture into the air, which is very useful during dry winter months, dehumidifiers take that water away. By removing excess moisture, dehumidifiers make the air easier to breathe, help prevent the spread of mold, and help to eliminate allergens from the air inside your home. Despite the benefits of these appliances, proper usage and care should be taken to avoid potential house fires.
Details on why dehumidifiers catch on fire
When you experience a brutally hot summer, especially in humid climates, your dehumidifier may often be running to make your home more comfortable. Before you turn it on for the season, however, make sure you that you read the instruction manual properly. Using dehumidifiers incorrectly is one way they can cause a house fire. Most typical dehumidifiers need about a foot of clearance around them to ensure proper airflow. That means that ones set too close to a wall can overheat and catch fire.
Other factors can cause it to overheat aside from just improper placement. A dehumidifier that is constantly running can easily overheat. Ideally, the dehumidifier will only turn on when the humidity in the room goes over a certain percentage. If it keeps running because the area is staying too humid, then a fire is a possibility.
As in the case of the Gree Electric Appliances recall, the user may not be at fault at all, and it could be a manufacturing problem. Malfunctions in the fan that pulls the air in and out of the appliance, and malfunctions with the compressor, which is meant to keep the unit cool, can result in fires. When either one of these breaks, overheating is a real possibility even if you did everything right in operating your dehumidifier.
How to prevent dehumidifier fires
Since too much humidity in a room is one way you can accidentally break your computer, having a dehumidifier on hand is a great way to protect your tech and keep your home feeling more comfortable. With some proper usage and care, you can minimize the risk of a house fire and reap the benefits of the appliance.
First, always check for recalls for your dehumidifier. You can do a simple internet search or go to a site like the Consumer Product Safety Commission and check its recall list. If your dehumidifier has been recalled, don't keep trying to use it. Safety is more important, so follow the manufacturer's specific guidelines on what to do for that recall.
If your model is not on the recall list, make sure you read the instruction manual carefully and follow its directions. Place your dehumidifier in a clear spot, so there's plenty of space around it. If it seems like it has been running for a long time, there's no harm in turning it off temporarily to give it a break and ensure it doesn't overheat. Clean out your appliance periodically, especially where air flows in and out, to ensure there are no obstructions. Replace the air intake filter as often as recommended by the manufacturer. Ultimately, by following the manufacturer's instructions and periodically checking it yourself to ensure it isn't too hot and it is clean, you can make sure your dehumidifier runs smoothly without being a fire risk.