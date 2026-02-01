Your Dehumidifier Could Cause A House Fire - Here's How

When the humidity inside your home is too high to be comfortable, you can turn to a dehumidifier to help. However, these handy household appliances come with a risk of causing a house fire. Just at the start of 2026, on January 14th, it was reported that a dehumidifier in the basement of a house caught fire. Luckily, no one was hurt, and the house was saved. This is just one of hundreds of these products catching on fire since 2022, where a few, unfortunately, have resulted in deaths.

There are a number of reasons why a dehumidifier may catch on fire, ranging from improper usage to faulty manufacturing. Gree Electric Appliances issued its own recall of its dehumidifiers in 2023 due to overheating problems, with over 42 different product models impacted by the recall.

Dehumidifiers work in the opposite way humidifiers do, which is one of the upgrades that can make your home more comfortable. Whereas humidifiers put more moisture into the air, which is very useful during dry winter months, dehumidifiers take that water away. By removing excess moisture, dehumidifiers make the air easier to breathe, help prevent the spread of mold, and help to eliminate allergens from the air inside your home. Despite the benefits of these appliances, proper usage and care should be taken to avoid potential house fires.