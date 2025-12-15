7 Ways You Can Easily (And Irreparably) Break Your Computer

Buying off-brand power supply units (PSUs) is possibly the biggest mistake you can make when constructing a brand-new PC and can turn your build into a fire hazard. While you may be inclined to save a few bucks to make more budget for the rest of the components, if you do so, you risk blowing your entire PC because if the PSU goes out, so does everything else. According to PC building community members, especially those on the r/buildapc subreddit, off-brand PSUs have poor efficiency and can overheat. Cheaper internal components also tend to wear out quickly and be unstable.

Linus Tech Tips tested out various cheap off-brand PSUs under load, and the results were explosive, quite literally. Additionally, you should never buy a used PSU. Instead, purchase a new one from trusted brands such as Corsair, Seasonic, or MSI. Furthermore, consider models that have an 80+ efficiency rating and a capacity of 100 to 150 watts more than what your system will draw (however, buying a 1800W PSU isn't worth your money and is overkill). A 750W PSU is ideal for most users, but a powerful option with 20-30% more capacity than the overhead is best for those looking to overclock their GPU. You can estimate the recommended watts and amps for your build with an online power supply calculator such as the one on the Newegg website.