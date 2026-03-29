4 Devices Your DualSense Controller Can Connect To (Other Than Your PlayStation 5)

Sony's DualSense controller is an excellent companion gamepad for the PS5, offering an ergonomic design, immersive features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone and speaker for online gaming. But this wireless gamepad doesn't need to be exclusively used with a PlayStation 5.

If you have a go-to gaming controller that you're comfortable with, you may want to use it for gaming on other devices. Fortunately, there's a wide range of devices your DualSense or DualSense Edge can connect to via Bluetooth or USB, including PCs and Macs, smart TVs, mobile devices, and the Steam Deck — with four different compatible Bluetooth device pairings able to be registered simultaneously to one controller.

While connecting to a non-PS5 device may mean you don't have access to the DualSense's full suite of features, it does mean you don't have to shell out extra money on a new gamepad for your other gaming devices. Below, we've broken down four types of devices your DualSense controller can connect to that aren't your PlayStation 5.