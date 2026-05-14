What Happened To Samsung Edge Displays?
The Edge Display from Samsung was one of the defining features of its flagship phones during the mid-2010s. A small slope off to the side gave this illusion of the content on the phone running (literally) edge-to-edge. However, the design and added risk for damage, along with the cost of the Galaxy Edge line, have driven buyers away.
By October 2025, the fad seemed to have run its course, with South Korean outlet NewsPim reporting that Samsung was planning to discontinue the line. The move appears to be due to low sales of its latest Edge-branded phone, the S25 Edge, which was also said to have had its production cut. With that news, it's expected that Samsung will completely do away with its rounded screens altogether, which some users may have already noticed were being phased out.
In fact, the last phone that Samsung produced with an edge (curved) screen was the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Even then, it wasn't as pronounced, with it looking flatter than others in the roster. When the brand returned with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, it no longer featured the rounded screen whatsoever. Instead, it was an iPhone 17 Air competitor, with the Edge in the name denoting its thinness.
Samsung Edge displays get sunsetted
Samsung's Edge displays were cool in concept. Having additional space on the screen for widgets or other icons to easily access apps was super handy. The issue with them mostly came down to the fact that it was a sticking point for those with butterfingers or those who wanted extra protection for their phone.
With the rounded screen sloping down, normal cases couldn't be used. Official and unofficial cases or slipcovers featured a much thinner holster for the phone, so that users could access the full screen, including the edges. It also became even more apparent with each iteration of the concept that the Edge display wasn't as popular as Samsung had hoped.
The idea of a rounded screen hasn't completely died off, though. Motorola has begun using its own version of the edge concept on some of its phones. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, which was released in April, 2025, features that original Samsung edge-to-edge concept, but at a lower price point, much like the Moto G Power from 2026. The follow-up model, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, launched in April 2026, retaining the edge display for anyone still pining for a couple of millimeters of extra screen real estate.