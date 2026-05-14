What Happened To Samsung Edge Displays?

The Edge Display from Samsung was one of the defining features of its flagship phones during the mid-2010s. A small slope off to the side gave this illusion of the content on the phone running (literally) edge-to-edge. However, the design and added risk for damage, along with the cost of the Galaxy Edge line, have driven buyers away.

By October 2025, the fad seemed to have run its course, with South Korean outlet NewsPim reporting that Samsung was planning to discontinue the line. The move appears to be due to low sales of its latest Edge-branded phone, the S25 Edge, which was also said to have had its production cut. With that news, it's expected that Samsung will completely do away with its rounded screens altogether, which some users may have already noticed were being phased out.

In fact, the last phone that Samsung produced with an edge (curved) screen was the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Even then, it wasn't as pronounced, with it looking flatter than others in the roster. When the brand returned with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, it no longer featured the rounded screen whatsoever. Instead, it was an iPhone 17 Air competitor, with the Edge in the name denoting its thinness.