The Big Problem With Electronic Car Door Handles You Need To Be Aware Of

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If you've never encountered an electric door handle on an EV, you'd be forgiven for not knowing there's a dangerous flaw with them. To put it simply, they're not a mechanical latch but instead engaged through electricity, and some, like Tesla's handles, are completely flush with the door panel or activated via buttons. This design could and has left occupants trapped in the midst of an emergency. They require electricity, so without any power, occupants have to use the manual release. Bloomberg reports that over 140 incidents have occurred since 2018 in which Tesla doors malfunctioned.

Moreover, 15 deaths have been linked to these electronic handles, and Tesla was even hit with a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019, when malfunctioning door handles trapped a driver in a burning vehicle. That is precisely why China is banning retractable door handles and flush designs, like the ones that have resulted in injuries or death. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., proposed a similar bill called the SAFE Exit Act, which would require some kind of fail-safe or manual door release to be included in affected vehicles.

It would also require a special latch or method for first responders to access the inside of a vehicle during an emergency. The bill is in the early stages and has yet to pass, but Tesla has already begun including fail-safes in newer models. The Tesla Model 3, for example, has both front and rear door manual releases that can help when there's no power.