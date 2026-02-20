China Is Banning Retractable Car Door Handles (For A Good Reason)

New regulations in China may have a global impact on electric vehicles (EVs). For those with EV experience, you may have already seen how some vehicles can have handles that hide themselves inside the door until a driver nears it. While this feature can add a bit of futuristic flair and some spec boosts to your car, China is aiming to address how the retractable handles can be a safety hazard in the event of an emergency. This news comes after Bloomberg reported such problems in September 2025.

Door handles that become flush with a vehicle can fail in the event of a crash or if the vehicle experiences battery failure, making it difficult for emergency services to open a car door when needed. Now, vehicle manufacturers in China will no longer be able to implement recessed or flush door handles within vehicles, and automakers will also have to follow several other rules concerning these mechanisms. While the new laws affect gas-powered cars as well, EVs are expected to be more impacted by the new regulations.

With China being the world's largest EV market, it's possible that these new regulations may hold global influence, as manufacturers working with various countries will now need to decide whether to only follow China's guidelines within that region or implement the changes for all released vehicles.